Brad Boyd, of Meade, Kansas, is a fourth generation farmer and works alongside his son-in-law, Kevin Price. Boyd raises corn, milo, wheat, soybeans and cattle. In 2015, he purchased his first IntelliFarms BinManager and now has nine systems monitoring his grain.
“The amount and dollars’ worth of grain we have in storage is why I felt the need to purchase my first system,” Boyd said. “You need to know what’s going on inside the bins.”
Boyd says he sees great value in the moisture and temperature gauges that come with the BinManager.
“Until you lose a bin of grain, that information might seem expensive, but one bin of grain out of condition or totally spoiled will pay for several of these systems.”
Boyd says he takes comfort in knowing his grain is in good condition and the additional information helps him to make better decisions with his grain.
“With the information from the BinManager and the loop system we have, we are able to do some blending of moistures to mix some grain that is a little too wet and some that is a little too dry and save money by not having to dry it,” he added.
Additionally, Boyd appreciates the fact that the system is web-based, and he is able to check it from anywhere—on the phone, computer or from home. He says being able to make adjustments remotely is also a plus.
Taking the guess work out of moisture
Boyd says he put up a drying bin in 1982 and it had some temperature gauges in it, but the grain in the bin was always too dry because it was always just a guess as to what condition the grain was in. He would often end up over drying it.
“With this system you pick out a temperature and moisture that you want and it gets it there,” Boyd said. “I’ve noticed the fans don’t always run when I think they should be running. It’s computer-controlled and they’re looking at the temperature and humidity so they just run when they’re supposed to and it takes the guesswork away because it is such a smart system. It doesn’t put in air that’s too dry or too wet.”
Boyd says the fact that he can keep his grain from over drying is one of the more useful aspects of the system on his farm. He recommends the BinManager to anyone with large amounts of grain storage.
“I wouldn’t want to have as much grain storage as we have now without having the capability of knowing what’s going on the bin,” he said. “There’s just too much at risk. You’re talking about 100,000 bushels of corn, that’s potentially worth $400,000 to $500,000, so is it worth a small fraction of that to monitor the grain? Yes, it is.”
For Boyd, the IntelliFarms BinManager fulfills his needs and gives him peace of mind that all his crops and investments are protected.
“I started with the IntelliFarms BinManager and I’ve been happy with what I purchased,” Boyd said. “I’ve had no need to look any further for another product. They have good tech support and are always responsive and that’s important to me.”
Attendees of High Plains Journal’s Sorghum U–Wheat U will be able to purchase one of IntelliFarms’ systems at a discounted price. Visit www.intellifarms.com for more information about the systems. To learn more about Sorghum U or Wheat U, visit www.hpj.com/suwu.
Lacey Newlin can be reached at lnewlin@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.