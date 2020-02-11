On Feb. 10 a Kansas farmer was sentenced to 30 months for federal crop insurance fraud and bankruptcy fraud, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said. In addition, the defendant was ordered to pay $604,303 in restitution.
Kevin W. Struss, 63, WaKeeney, Kansas, pleaded guilty to one count of defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s crop insurance program, which provides government insurance against unavoidable crop losses. He made false statements in which he under-reported his total 2015 corn crop by approximately 23,524 bushels, and his total sorghum/milo crop by 31,208 bushels.
He also pleaded guilty to one count of bankruptcy fraud. He falsely answered “no” to a question in his bankruptcy filing about whether he had transferred property to anyone else recently. In fact he made two transfers of $150,000 and $320,000 to another person in 2018.
McAllister commended the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger for their work on the case.
