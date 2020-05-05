Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas State University President Richard Myers presented Kansas farmer Dennis Ruhnke with a bachelor's degree on May 5. Ruhnke was recently recognized by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for sending a letter and N-95 mask for a nurse or doctor in that state.
On her Facebook page, Kelly said the following about the special ceremony:
This afternoon I had the pleasure of joining Kansas State University President Richard Myers to confer a bachelor's degree upon Dennis Ruhnke of Troy, Kansas. Dennis recently sent a letter to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with an N-95 mask to give to a nurse or doctor in New York.
In 1971, Dennis was two credits away from earning his degree in agriculture when his father passed away. He chose to leave school to take care of his mother and the family farm. Dennis’ kindness and lifelong career in agriculture make him more than qualified to receive a degree.
