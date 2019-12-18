The policies adopted will now become the organization’s road map for the 2020 legislative session. Topics of discussion included economic conditions, trade and water.
Nemaha County farmer Jeff Grossenbacher was re-elected as vice president and Marieta Hauser, Grant County, was re-elected as a member at large to serve as KFB’s Women’s Leadership Committee chair. Others elected to the board of directors include: Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County; Tim Tyson, Linn County; Dan Schmidt, Marshall County; Jim Schmidt, McPherson County; and Jim Sipes, Stanton County.
The organization also recognized Rep. Joe Newland, Wilson County; Stacey Forshee, Cloud County; and Keith Miller, Barton County, for their service on the board of directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.