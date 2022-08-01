Kansas Farm Bureau president to retire in December

Photo courtesy of KFB.

After serving as president of Kansas Farm Bureau since 2014, Montgomery County farmer Rich Felts has announced he will retire Dec. 5. Felts previously served as vice president of the organization for three years and on the board of directors before moving into leadership of the organization.

“The decision to retire was not an easy one,” Felts, says. “I have enjoyed my time working for and with Farm Bureau members of Kansas. My wife, Shirley, and I look forward to returning to the farm and know our organization will continue to advocate, educate and serve Kansans.”

