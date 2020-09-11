Kansas Farm Bureau’s board of directors approved a hybrid annual meeting for Dec. 5. Voting delegates will gather as districts at 10 different hubs across the state and will use web conference technology to participate in the business session.
Workshops and speakers will be scheduled the weeks leading up to the Dec. 5 business session and may be a mix of live and pre-recorded sessions.
“While COVID-19 means our annual meeting will look different, our goal is to ensure the business of the organization is completed,” Kansas Farm Bureau President Rich Felts says. “We also want to provide members an opportunity to hear from experts on important issues, celebrate accomplishments for 2020 and connect with each other as much as possible.”
