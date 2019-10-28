All too often farm and recreational accidents are reported in the news and a large percentage of those involve all-terrain vehicles. In fact, the Consumer Federation of America reports in 2018, there were 300 fatalities involving ATVs.
Kurt Werth, Gray County, Kansas, Extension agent, noticed a need for more ATV safety training and after learning about similar clinics in Oklahoma, hatched a plan to provide the same education for Kansans.
“In Extension, we have everything from tractor safety to lawn mower safety to baby-sitting clinics, but there has never been anything about four wheelers,” Werth explained. “I see how they get used by farmers, ranchers and kids, and I hear about these 4-Hers having wrecks on them and I just decided we need to provide a safety course.”
Werth send out an email to a list of Extension agents in Kansas and six of them joined him to undergo a two-year certification program in Oklahoma. The first year they completed the teaching aspect of the certification and the next year, were certified in the driving portion of the program.
To put their safety certification to work, Werth and his colleagues needed a location and several ATVs to use at their first safety clinic, so they reached out to the local Boy Scouts of America organization for help. The Boy Scouts and Gray County Extension have held two safety clinics this year at the Boy Scout camp.
“This is the first year we’ve provided the class,” Werth said. “Our goal is to do one every spring and fall. The spring clinic is to catch kids before summer and we do one in the fall for fall harvest, hunting season and recreation.”
One reason the Boy Scouts were eager to accommodate this class is because they recently lost one of their members to an ATV accident. They have even incorporated the safety class into their curriculum and award patches to those who complete the class.
“If we save one life or one kid from being hurt severely on a four wheeler, then we’ve done our job and it has been worth our time,” Werth said.
The course is free and open to all, not just residents of Gray County. The Boy Scouts donate the use of their facility and the four wheelers. They hold one class in the morning and one in the afternoon with a limit of eight participants per class on a first come first serve basis. The class is for ages 10 and up. It is publicized through the Boy Scouts organization and the Extension offices.
“We put a course together where they have to prove that they can drive the four wheeler with proper handling while stopping and going and make sharp turns,” Werth said. “We explain to them they must be good stewards of the land and how they should get permission before driving on someone’s land and always drive on the trails.”
At the end of the course, the Boy Scouts and Extension agents take the students on a trail ride, implementing all they have learned. Werth says he and his colleagues are currently looking at writing a grant to purchase ATVs for the Extension service so they will be able to travel around and offer courses in every county instead of just one location.
Additionally, Werth says he has a goal to get certified in Utility Task Vehicle, or side-by-side, safety and start offering safety classes for them in the future.
“We see a lot more families buying them and taking them on road trips,” Werth said.
Lacey Newlin can be reached at 580-748-1892 or lnewlin@hpj.com.
