Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly recently issued an executive order as part of her administration’s comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive Order #20-22 will extend temporary relief for motor carriers from certain rules and regulations. It is an extension of motor carrier rules and regulations put in place by Executive Order #20-09.
The order lifts certain weight restrictions and permitting requirements to allow needed medical supplies, food shipments and other items to move through Kansas as quickly as possible. These exceptions apply only to motor carriers actively participating in COVID-19 response effort.
