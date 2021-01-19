Kansas farmers and ranchers rely on the Kansas Department of Agriculture to help them with their natural resources conservation efforts throughout the year. Bringing new ideas to farmers to address soil health and water conservation is what the KDA Division of Conservation is all about.
That’s why KDA and High Plains Journal are proud to announce that they’ve formed a partnership agreement to provide access to the virtual Soil Health U, Jan. 21, to the 525 conservation district supervisors across each and every one of the 105 counties in Kansas to increase the accessibility of soil health education to the Division of Conservation.
“This will be a beneficial relationship for both groups as Conservation Districts throughout the state are doing very good and innovative work on promoting soil health and Soil Health U and High Plains Journal are an optimal way to share that information,” said Andrew Lyon, director of conservation, KDA. “We are happy to help support Soil Health U and look forward to working with you for years to come.”
The new virtual Soil Health U will feature three keynote speakers during a morning webinar, Jan. 21. Jimmy Emmons, third-generation farmer and rancher and regional coordinator for the Southern Plains Region-FPAC within USDA, will lead off with a state of the state of soil health address. Kris Nichols, Ph.D., soil microbiologist and founder and principal scientist of KRIS Systems Education & Consultation, and Rick Clark, fifth-generation farmer and owner of Farm Green, will follow.
And for the first time, Soil Health U will feature virtual breakout sessions online for registered attendees as a way to connect with other farmers and ranchers also on the soil health path. Exchange ideas, ask questions of other farmer experts, and chat with past Soil Health U speakers who will be moderating the virtual Breakout Sessions.
Of course, there will also be plenty of time set aside for questions and answers during the live webinar. And the session will be recorded and posted online at www.soilhealthu.net, for registered attendees to access after the event.
Registration details can be found at www.soilhealthu.net. The cost is just $25 for non-subscribers, and free with a registration code found in the print High Plains Journal for subscribers. Registration will be required to access the live event and the recordings of the presentations as well as the breakout sessions. The Virtual Soil Health U is sponsored by High Plains Journal, PrairieFood, Exapta Solutions and Ward Labs.
Kansas Department of Agriculture, Division of Conservation
Conservation of natural resources is an important concern for all Kansans. The Division of Conservation works with 105 local Conservation Districts, 75 organized Watershed Districts and other special-purpose districts, as well as state and federal entities, to administer programs to improve water quality, reduce soil erosion, conserve water, reduce flood potential and provide local water supply.
High Plains Journal
Since 1949 HPJ has been the weekly source for news, markets and commentary for farmers and ranchers in 12 states across the Plains. From the Dakotas to Texas, rural leaders, and influencers #RideWithUs in print, online at www.hpj.com, and now via our podcast “HPJ Talk.” Our slate of educational events now includes: Soil Health U, Cattle U, Sorghum U, Wheat U, Alfalfa U, Row Crop U and Cotton U.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.