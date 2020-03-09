The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Conservation announces updates to the Riparian Quality Enhancement Initiative to provide financial assistance for the enhancement of riparian areas, the vegetation and habitats along rivers and streams. This initiative is open to all counties located in the Kansas Association for Conservation District Areas III, IV and V.
This initiative will support practices that serve to increase, enhance and protect riparian areas and provide the benefits of decreased sedimentation, improved water quality and quantity, and enhanced wildlife habitat. Practices will be eligible for 80 percent cost share, up to an annual landowner limit of $10,000; funding will be through the Riparian and Wetland Protection Program.
Applications are available at Conservation District offices, and interested producers should complete the application in consultation with their local Conservation District and the Kansas Forest Service. Applications for the RQEI will be due by April 30 and then they will reopen on July 1.
For a full list of practices that can be included in the RQEI initiative, a map of the targeted watersheds, and additional program guidance, along with a link to contact information for Kansas Conservation Districts, go to www.agriculture.ks.gov/Riparian. For more information about the RQEI, contact Tim McCoy at the KDA Division of Conservation, 785-564-6624 or Tim.McCoy@ks.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.