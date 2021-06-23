The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host the state’s agriculture community in person for its sixth annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth on Aug. 26 in Manhattan.
The 2021 Ag Growth Summit will be a blend of in-person events and online meetings. The Summit main event will be held at the Manhattan Conference Center with in-person attendance highly encouraged. For several weeks prior to the Summit, starting July 1, a series of virtual sector breakout sessions will lead up to the Summit main event.
The Kansas Ag Growth Summit is well known as a time when all of the agriculture industry sectors gather together in one place, with one goal— growing Kansas agriculture. Last year’s virtual Summit was able to reach Kansas farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses in a new way, especially for the individual sector breakout session discussions. Those sector breakout sessions will again be held via Zoom, with a strong emphasis on collaborative discussion. The individual meetings will vary based on the needs and interests of each sector. A full schedule of the sector breakout sessions, along with registration links for each individual Zoom meeting, can be found at www.agriculture.ks.gov/Summit.
The Summit will culminate with the main event in person on Aug. 26—a day of meaningful discussion about the future of Kansas agriculture. Attendees are also invited to participate in a social event on the evening of Aug. 25, also at the Manhattan Conference Center.
There is no cost to attend any of the Ag Growth Summit meetings or events, but it is important that attendees register to get login information for the virtual sector breakout sessions and so KDA can provide adequate materials for attendees and have accurate meal counts. Registration has begun for the Summit and for sector breakout sessions at www.agriculture.ks.gov/Summit, along with additional information including agendas and overviews of the ag sectors.
If you have questions about the 2021 Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth, please contact Brittney Grother at Brittney.Grother@ks.gov or 785-564-6797.
Whether in person or online, KDA remains committed to one purpose—to serve, promote and grow the state’s largest industry. Please join the KDA team as the Kansas agriculture community works together to grow smarter, grow stronger, and grow Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.