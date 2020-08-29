In a 5-2 vote, Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commissioners passed a regulation change that will allow hunters to use artificial light and thermal-imaging equipment when hunting coyotes at night beginning in 2021. Once the regulation is implemented, interested hunters must purchase a Night Vision Equipment Permit, $2.50, to use artificial light, scopes and equipment that amplify visible light, and thermal-imaging scopes and thermal-imaging equipment, when hunting coyotes at night, with the following restrictions.
The new Night Vision Equipment Permit will be valid beginning Jan. 1, 2021. Until then, hunters must observe all current laws and regulations pertaining to the use of special equipment and hunting coyotes, see ksoutdoors.com/Services/Law-Enforcement/Regulations for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.