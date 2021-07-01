The 2021 Kansas Cowboy Poetry Contest is being conducted online, and poets are invited to enter the contest and post videos of them presenting their self-written cowboy poems. Contestants from any state are welcome. Original western-themed poems may be entered in the humorous or serious category. Winners in each category will receive the coveted Governor’s Trophy Buckle and award certificates signed by Gov. Laura Kelly.
Entries are due online by July 23. For more information, go to www.cowboypoetrycontest.com.
In addition, a Youth Roundup competition is also being offered online. This contest is for Kansas youth ages 18 or younger only. There is no charge to enter the Youth Roundup. Contestants will be asked to write an original western-themed poem and post a video of their presentation of it online. The top three winners will receive educational scholarships in addition to gift cards to leading western wear stores and award certificates signed by Gov. Kelly.
Youth roundup entries are due online by Aug. 6. For more information, go to www.cowboypoetryyouthroundup.com.
