Lesser prairie-chicken goes on threatened species list

(Photo courtesy of Greg Kramos, United States Fish and Wildlife Service.)

Recently, Cameron Edwards, a group of Kansas agricultural producers, and the Kansas Natural Resource Coalition filed suit against the United States Fish & Wildlife Service to block Endangered Species Act protective regulations for the lesser prairie-chicken that would dramatically restrict land use across millions of acres.

“The Endangered Species Act requires the government to balance conservation efforts with the economic impacts of regulations,” said Charles Yates, an attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation. “The Fish & Wildlife Service plainly failed to do that in this case. It violates the constitutional separation of powers whenever an agency ignores the limitations placed on it by Congress.”

