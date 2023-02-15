Kansas Corn calls for challenge to Mexico GMO corn ban

After Mexico suddenly moved its GMO corn ban to take effect immediately, the Kansas Corn Growers Association is calling for a swift response by the U.S. Trade Representative. KCGA is calling on the USTR to initiate a dispute settlement under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
On Feb. 13, Mexico officials issued a new decree calling for a ban on imports of biotech corn used for certain purposes, which is ow in effect. The decree indicated the Mexican government would continue to allow imports of biotech corn used as animal feed while exploring substitutes.
KCGA and National Corn Growers Association expressed serious concern with the accelerated implementation timeline. Mexico has been the top export market for U.S. corn in four of the past five years, and over 90% of the U.S. corn crop is GMO.
“Our corn growers need the Mexico market, and Mexico needs our corn. The USMCA is supposed to protect its member countries from unfair trade barriers and that trade agreement must be upheld,” said KCGA President Brent Rogers, Hoxie. “Mexico’s trade barrier banning GMO corn imports is not based on sound science. Regulators and health organizations around the world have determined the safety and benefits of GMO crops.”
