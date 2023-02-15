After Mexico suddenly moved its GMO corn ban to take effect immediately, the Kansas Corn Growers Association is calling for a swift response by the U.S. Trade Representative. KCGA is calling on the USTR to initiate a dispute settlement under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Kansas Corn calls for challenge to Mexico GMO corn ban

On Feb. 13, Mexico officials issued a new decree calling for a ban on imports of biotech corn used for certain purposes, which is ow in effect. The decree indicated the Mexican government would continue to allow imports of biotech corn used as animal feed while exploring substitutes.

