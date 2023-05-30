The State Conservation Commission will hold its regular meeting on June 6 at 1 p.m. at the Kansas State University Southwest Research-Extension Center at 4500 E. Mary St. in Garden City, Kansas. A virtual meeting option can be accessed on request.
The SCC consists of five elected commissioners; two ex officio members representing the Kansas State University Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service; and two appointed members representing the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service.
