Kansas Congressman Tracey Mann opened his Dodge City office by telling constituents that he was pleased to have an office in a community that is known worldwide.
On Feb. 18, Mann attended a ribbon cutting and reception at his district office at 100 Military Ave., Suite 203. The ribbon cutting was sponsored by the Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce.
Mann, a Quinter native who lives in Salina, was elected this past November and joined Congress as representative of the First District in January and among his committees he was assigned to was agriculture and that panel will soon begin work on a farm bill. The freshman Republican has opened a district office in Manhattan. He joined
Mann said he first wanted those in attendance to remember former Sen. Bob Dole, of Kansas, who is fighting stage 4 lung cancer. Dole was the 1996 Republican nominee for president. Before serving in the Senate, Dole was also a First District representative.
“He did a tremendous job for the First District,” Mann said of Dole’s service to agriculture and his country as a senator and House member.
Mann also noted the legacy of recently retired U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, who chaired both the House and Senate agriculture committees during his time in both houses of Congress.
“Probably no one did as much for agriculture in the past 50 years as Sen. Roberts,” Mann said.
The new congressman also announced had been appointed to the veterans committee and a subcommittee that will help with oversight.
During the open house Mann introduced several key staff members known to the region. They include District Director Reid Petty who was the Southwest Kansas district director for U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran and Constituent Services Director Martha Ruiz-Mendoza, who served for Sen. Roberts in the Dodge City office.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
