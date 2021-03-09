Kansas Congressman Tracey Mann was selected to serve on the House Agriculture General Farm Commodities and Risk Management Subcommittee and the Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee.
“As Congressional Districts become increasingly more urban, the distance from farm to fork has never been greater,” Mann said. “I came to Congress to advocate for agriculture and conservative Kansas values. I am committed to protecting crop insurance, conducting proper oversight at the Department of Agriculture, and advocating for trade and new market opportunities for our farmers and ranchers. Being selected for these House Agriculture Committee Subcommittees gives Kansas Agriculture a seat at the table in our Nation's Capitol.”
The General Farm Commodities and Risk Management Subcommittee is responsible for issues related to crop insurance, risk management, and federal disaster programs.
“Crop insurance is and has been the No. 1 priority for farmers and ranchers in Kansas and across the country. It is vital to ensure that the Agriculture Committee protects this public-private partnership and, gives producers the risk management tools they need,” Mann said.
There is a long-running connection between the Big First in Kansas and the Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee. Kansas consistently ranks in the top three states for beef production and has growing pork and dairy production. Additionally, the Food for Peace Program began as an idea from the Kansas Farm Bureau. The program was championed by Kansas Sens. Andy Schoeppel and Frank Carlson and was later signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Nearly 70 years later Food for Peace still provides lifesaving aid to countries around the world.
