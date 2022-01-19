New Ag Supply, Chase, Kansas, is the exclusive supplier of the new Gaugetine 1305 Closing Wheel by Dawn Equipment. Available as an insert that goes in place of standard rubber tires.
They work in a variety of conditions from planting in heavy, no-till conditions, to light soils and shallow depths.
“The Dawn Gaugetine Insert filled a hole in our closing wheel line up. It gives growers a little heavier closing wheel than rubber tires, but not as much as a full cast wheel. We were excited to work with Dawn on developing the wheel and excited to be the exclusive retailer for 2022 planting season,” says Brian Sieker, owner of New Ag Supply.
The Dawn Gaugetine is designed with short, slightly rounded tines to release mud,
which eliminates build-up that can compromise seed depth and placement. They are
ideal for no-till situations and planting into residue. They will not wrap in cover crops.
The design of the release of the Gaugetine can also work for shallow planted crops, like cotton, canola and sugar beets. Finally, they are lighter than the original Dawn M-Series Gaugetine. The ring alone weighs only 7 pounds versus its big brother at 15 pounds. Gaugetine design is also available for air seeders.
For more information, call 620-938-7009 or visit www.newagsupply.com.
