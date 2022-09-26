Colby Community College will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. on Oct. 21, to begin construction on a new agriculture building adjacent to the Stanley Carr Agricultural Center.

ag-building-overhead.jpg

The need for the 12,400-square-foot facility stems from limited space to accommodate increasing enrollment in the current area. The new building includes the main level on a basement with six classrooms, the largest of which can seat 53 students. Offices for 16 full-time ag employees and a 28-person meeting room are also planned. Details on the building are at www.colbycc.edu/ag-future.

