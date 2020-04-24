The Kansas Chamber recently released more than 40 recommendations gathered from the state's business community to help restart the state's economy as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to ease.
The Relief and Recovery Agenda reflects related health and economic data as well as input from chamber members and other business organizations from across the state, representing all industries and business sectors.
The agenda includes short- and long-term recommendations. Most must be enacted with an executive order by Gov. Laura Kelly or require action by the Kansas Legislature.
