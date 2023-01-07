Kansas Farm Bureau is continuing in 2023 its recognition for “Sesquicentennial Farms” in conjunction with its annual “Century Farm” program. The Century Farm program honors Farm Bureau members who own farms of at least 80 acres within the same family for 100 years or more. The Sesquicentennial Farm recognition goes to farms in the same family for at least 150 years.
“Kansas farmers and ranchers have a lot to be proud of,” Joe Newland, Kansas Farm Bureau president, says. “One thing we take pride in is our value in the traditions and strong family ties through generations of rural living. Kansas Farm Bureau is honored to celebrate those through the Century Farm and Sesquicentennial Farms programs.”
