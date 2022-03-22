Gov. Laura Kelly signed a proclamation declaring March 22 as Kansas Water Day in observance of World Water Day. Kansas depends on both ground and surface water supplies and the future of Kansas’ growth and prosperity depend on this vital resource. Every sector of the Kansas economy, including agriculture, manufacturing, and services, depends on a reliable water supply.
The people of Kansas are instrumental in providing input to help guide development and implementation of the Kansas Water Plan. The KWP identifies water issues all across the state and enumerates actions that must be taken to preserve and protect a secure safe water supply for all Kansans, now and into the future.
Today and every day we ask Kansas citizens to act on a shared commitment to conserve and use wisely the water resources essential to personal health, economic activity of all kinds, ecological and wildlife needs, and resilience in the face of climate change impacts.
