Kansas's farm real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, decreased from 2019, according to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Farm real estate value for 2020 averaged $1,900 per acre, down $60 per acre—down 3% from last year.
Cropland value decreased 4% from last year to $2,080 per acre. Dryland cropland value averaged $1,970 per acre, $80 lower than last year. Irrigated cropland value averaged $3,270 per acre, $50 below a year ago. Pastureland, at $1,370 per acre, was $20 lower than the previous year.
Cash rents paid to landlords in 2020 for cropland were mixed from last year. Irrigated cropland rent averaged $129 per acre, $1 above last year. Dryland cropland rent averaged $56 per acre, $1 lower than a year earlier. Pasture rented for cash averaged $19.50 per acre, $0.50 above the previous year. County level averages of 2020 cash rents paid to landlords will be released on Aug. 28 and will be available through NASS Quick Stats, located at http://quickstats.nass.usda.gov.
