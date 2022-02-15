U.S. Sens. Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran, alongside U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, all of Kansas, announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $2.77 million in grant funding to help rural businesses in 12 Kansas communities.
“Supporting advancement and expansion for businesses is vital to the success of our great state, and I applaud USDA’s meaningful investments benefiting folks across Kansas,” Marshall said. “These dollars are an important part of ensuring the American dream is alive and well for all Kansans, and I look forward to seeing this funding at work across these 12 communities.”
“In rural communities, every business, school, grocery store and hospital counts and can be the one thing helping keep that community alive,” Moran said. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that provides these federal resources, I will continue working to be an advocate for our rural communities and preserving our special way of life in Kansas.”
“Access to fresh food is crucial in all parts of our state, urban and rural. I’m excited to welcome these agricultural producer grants to two local businesses who are bringing homegrown and locally-sourced food to the Kansas Third, feeding our people and fueling our economy,” Davids said.
USDA Rural Development is providing the following funding for 12 Kansas communities:
• A $745,476 grant will support a jobs accelerator partnership to improve the ability of rural communities to create high wage jobs, accelerate the formation of new businesses and help rural communities maximize local assets. Neosho County Community College, an institution of higher learning, is partnering with Southeast Kansas Works, a local workforce development board, and the Chanute Regional Development Authority, an economic development organization, to renovate 24,000 square feet of the Neosho County Innovation & Technology Center to provide advanced manufacturing training, business development support, and programming for entrepreneurs. The program will provide training to 50 students and support 75 community partners within the first year of operations.
• A $237,342 grant will be used to expand Front Range Yakco's packaged and frozen yak meat product line, diversify into new markets and increase sales. Working capital funds for the Lenora company will be used for marketing, travel, additional raw commodity and processing supplies. Two jobs will be created as result of the project.
• A $210,000 grant will help expand Central Grazing Company's packaged lamb meat product line, diversify into new markets and increase sales. Working capital funds for the Lawrence company will be used for processing supplies, storage and fulfillment costs. Two jobs will be created as result of the project.
• A $249,996 grant will be used to expand the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska's cryo packaged beef product line, diversify into new markets and increase sales. Working capital funds will be used for processing supplies, marketing and outreach, sales support, licensing, project management, e-commerce enhancement and raw commodity supplement. Two and a half jobs will be created as a result of the project.
• A $249,915 grant will be used to expand Fresh Farm Headquarters Cooperative's locally sourced fruit, vegetables, beef, pork, chicken, cheese and eggs for its retail sales. Working capital funds will be used for staffing, expanding their farm-share program and establishing a-la-carte retail options for this Kansas City, Kansas, company.
• A $250,000 grant will be used to expand Z&M Twisted Vines Wines and Winery's hard cider product. Working capital funds will be used for staffing, marketing and supplies for this Leavenworth company.
• A $48,813 grant will be used to expand The Burning Barrel's farm-to-table heritage breed pork operation. Working capital funds will be used for meat processing, supplies, marketing and distribution for this Lecompton company.
• A $49,999 grant will be used to expand Pat & Rachel's Garden operation of selling canned, frozen and freeze-dried vegetables, herbs, fruits and soups. Funds will be used to expand processing capacity, marketing and supplies for this Olathe company.
• A $184,000 grant will be used to expand Schenker Family Farms' packaged beef, lamb, pork and chicken product lines, diversify into new markets and increase sales. Working capital funds will be used for marketing, packaging, supplies and streamlining the supply chain of this McCune company.
• A $250,000 grant will be used to expand Diamond C Food Service's beef and pork processing facility, diversify into new markets and increase sales. Working capital funds will also be used for supplies, wages, utilities and advertising. As a result of this project five jobs will be created in this Atchison company.
• A $48,850 grant will be used to expand Blackberry Moon Produce's fresh retail packaged, locally grown vegetable facility by diversifying into a new market of direct-to-customer products and increasing sales. Working capital funds will be used for supplies, website, advertising and labeling. As a result of this project one job will be created at this Columbus company.
• A $250,000 grant will be used to expand Boot Hill Distillery's ready-to-drink canned and bottled craft cocktail product line, diversify into new markets and increase sales. Working Capital funds will be used for marketing, processing supplies and distribution costs. As a result of the project one job will be created at this Dodge City company.
Programs used for this funding include Rural Innovation Stronger Economy Grants and Value-Added Producer Grants.
