The 23rd annual Kansas Agricultural Technologies Conference will be held Jan. 16 to 17 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Junction City, Kansas. This annual event brings hundreds of agricultural producers and industry leaders for a two-day interactive workshop on the use of technology in the ever-changing agriculture industry. Those in attendance at the conference will hear presentations from dynamic speakers on a wide variety of topics dealing with precision agriculture. The two-day event also includes vendor displays, the KARTA Annual Meeting, research presentations from grant recipients, and an interactive evening discussion that is always an attendee favorite.
The funds generated through the association dues and conference registrations are used to provide grants to facilitate on-farm research projects and instructional workshops on the hardware and software necessary to conduct agricultural research trials. There is also a subsidized student rate of $75 per person, catered to agricultural students at all of the state’s post-secondary educational institutions.
2020 keynote speakers will include:
Matt Splitter, Splitter Farms;
Andrew Nelson, Microsoft;
Craig Rupp, Sabanto Ag;
Wes Porter, University of Georgia; and
Steve Arnold, Arnold Farms, Inc.
To register, visit https://www.karta-online.org/karta-conference.
