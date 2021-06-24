Kansas Agri-Women, a statewide group that has been advocating for agriculture since 1974, announces its new officers. Lisa Nichols of Carbondale, Kansas, is now serving a two-year term as president.
Other members on the officer team include Jerilyn Longren, Wichita, vice president; Wanda Kinney, Carbondale, treasurer; and Barbara Roux, Moundridge, secretary.
Nichols, who is a second-generation member, leads the state organization and also serves as the Kansas representative to the national organization, American Agri-Women. Kansas Agri-Women was one of the organizations that helped found AAW in 1974.
Kansas Agri-Women’s main project is its “One Kansas Farmer Feeds” project, which includes highway signs as well as posters. The project continues the organization’s efforts to support its mission: “From Producer to Consumer With Understanding.”
There are now multiple signs on state highways and interstate highways with more expected to be erected soon. The organization welcomes donations toward the project. Go to www.ksagriwomen.org (Shop Our Store) to donate. Posters can also be purchased at the same link. Posters are free to educators and can be requested by contacting Jean Goslin at dbrokenbar@msn.com.
