Members of Kansas Agri-Women were recognized at the 44th national convention of American Agri-Women held recently in Tigard, Oregon. Jean Goslin of Dwight, Kansas, received the LEAVEN award, the national organization’s highest honor for members. Lesley Schmidt of Park City, Kansas, was installed for the second year of her two-year term as AAW vice president of education. She also received a President’s Award for her service in 2019. Both Goslin and Schmidt are past presidents of KAW.
KAW was also awarded a mini-grant toward its “One Kansas Farmer Feeds” project. The project is known for its highway billboard signs and the signs are now available as posters. KAW, which is now in its 46th year, is planning to share the posters statewide as part of its continuing efforts to support its mission: “From Producer to Consumer With Understanding.” Those interested in receiving posters can contact Jean Goslin at dbrokenbar@msn.com.
