52290715209_7ef1190755_c.jpg

Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam spoke about current topics on the Aug. 16 episode of Agriculture Today. (Courtesy photo.)

Drought, work shortages and next year’s farm bill are among the topics that have the attention of farmers across the country.

So, it’s no surprise that Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam had those in mind before one of the Kansas agricultural industry’s major gatherings of the year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.