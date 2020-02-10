The Kansas Ag Research & Technology Association announced they will be making up to $8,000 available for agricultural research funding in 2020. The announcement was made during the 23rd annual Kansas Agricultural Technologies Conference in Junction City, Kansas, in front of more than 110 producers, vendors, and students who attended the growing event.
Between now and Feb. 14, KARTA members (and prospective members) are encouraged to submit funding applications for on-farm research. Research grants are available in several amounts for new projects, continuing projects, or group projects.
“Grant funding is designed to encourage producers to answer the questions they might have on their own farms,” says KARTA Research Coordinator Tyler Lund. “The first time you take on a research project it can be challenging, but it gets easier the more you practice. We can help new researchers get started tracking their results, and can try to walk them through the process to make it as simple as possible.”
If you are looking for a easy way to get started with on-farm research, KARTA has a potential group project in 2020. KARTA member Tyler Rider is leading a project to study row crop planter downforce. If you would like more information about this project, contact us at kartaonline@yahoo.com.
Grant recipients are expected to track their project’s results in a scientific manner that produces comparable data. The funds will be awarded in the spring of 2020, and the recipient is asked to share their results with the KARTA membership at next year’s conference in January 2021. Anyone interested in learning more about the research funding or reading previous research projects should visit the KARTA website. From there, they can also fill out the convenient online application to request funding for their proposed project. Deadline to apply is February 20th.
Find more details or apply on the KARTA website, www.kartaonline.org. Be sure to like the KARTA Facebook page and follow on Twitter, @kartaonline.
