The 2020 Virtual Ag Growth Summit began in mid-July with sector-specific webinars and will conclude the week of Aug. 17 to 20 with lunchtime webinars featuring panels discussing topics that impact the whole Kansas agriculture community. The final summit event will take place on Aug. 20 and will feature Ken Isley from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service. KDA invites farmers, ranchers, agribusiness owners, and other industry professionals to join these online conversations.
Agriculture’s Voice in Statewide Initiatives: Aug. 17, 11:30 a.m.
Hear from Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers and representatives from other state agencies as they discuss efforts being made on the state level that will benefit Kansas agriculture, including the Office of Rural Prosperity, the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, and the Kansas Framework for Growth.
Protecting Our Supply Chain During COVID-19: Aug. 18, 11:30 a.m.
Learn how Kansas agriculture has worked to keep the food supply chain functioning throughout the pandemic; panelists will include Secretary of Health and Environment Lee Norman and several representatives of Kansas agriculture businesses.
Trade: Aug. 19, 12 p.m.
Speakers from the U.S. Grains Council and U.S. Meat Export Federation will discuss global marketing dynamics and opportunities in the grain, ethanol and red meat markets, including how international trade has been impacted by the pandemic and recent trade agreements.
2020 Ag Growth Summit Keynote: Aug. 20, 11:30 a.m.
We’re excited to welcome Ken Isley, administrator of the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, who will speak about trade and foreign affairs issues impacting the U.S. ag sector and then answer questions from participants. In addition, Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam will recognize Kansas Ag Heroes who have made significant contributions to their communities this year, and will share updates from the sector session webinars that took place over the last month.
All of the sessions are free and open to the public, but please register so you can get the link to log in to the session(s) you wish to participate in. Registration and session agendas—along with recordings of the sector sessions—can be found at www.agriculture.ks.gov/summit. Please join us as we work together to grow smarter, grow stronger, grow Kansas.
