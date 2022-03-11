Great college classes are filled with curiosity, questions and a wide-open discussion.
That was the atmosphere in November when 30 Kansas State University students studying integrated risk management visited Scoular’s global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, to hear from company leaders. The students are fellows in the university’s Center for Risk Management Education and Research, one of the nation’s leading multidisciplinary university risk centers, emphasizing hands-on engagement with industry partners. Now in its 10th year, the center equips students with the knowledge to identify, quantify and manage complex market and business risks.
Scoular CEO Paul Maass shared with students how he began his career trading commodities and how that work provided valuable experience in risk management. Students asked questions about topics ranging from container shipping to technology to global grain markets. They also learned about Scoular’s sustainability and diversity and inclusion efforts, including Scoular’s employee resource group, Scoular Women Influencing Culture.
The students said Scoular leaders provided valuable insights.
“Our visit to Scoular helped me to understand more about the issues facing the ag industry and where the future of ag is going,” said Michaela Forst, a senior majoring in agriculture economics and global food systems leadership.
Only the most highly qualified students are invited to participate in the risk program through a competitive application process. The joint effort of K-State’s Agricultural Economics, Finance, and Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering Departments serves graduate and undergraduate students representing majors from across the university.
Executive partners such as Scoular support student stipends, travel costs, educational events and research projects.
“Kansas State University genuinely thanks Scoular for the generous sponsorship of our risk management program,” said Ted Schroeder, the center’s director. “Scoular is an exceptional partner and through their generosity, together with that of other affiliates, we are offering a truly unique educational opportunity advancing student risk management knowledge.”
