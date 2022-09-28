15137616192_57b10198bb_c.jpg

Kansas State University researchers say a $2 million grant that they received recently will help to modernize recommendations for applying nitrogen to sorghum in a three-state region, ultimately boosting the value of grain sorghum in the United States.

K-State Research and Extension environmental quality specialist Peter Tomlinson said the grant is part of a five-year, $65 million award to the National Sorghum Producers through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Partnerships for Climate Smart Commodities project.

