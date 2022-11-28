farmers-market.jpg

Farmers markets and other local food systems provide easy access to fresh, nutritious food. (Courtesy photo.)

In Kansas, agriculture is the top economic activity, to the tune of $64 billion annually, and more than 250,000 jobs. The state is a national leader in producing wheat, grain sorghum and beef.

“However,” said Rebecca McMahon, a horticulture food crops agent for K-State Research and Extension’s Sedgwick County office, “despite Kansas’ important role in agricultural production for national and global markets, people in all 105 counties in our state struggle to access quality, nutritious foods.”

