The Kansas State University Department of Agricultural Economics has released two online courses focused on financial and risk management for farmers and ranchers. Both courses are self-paced.
The Finances and the Farm course is comprised of six lessons that cover recordkeeping, balance sheets, income statements, cash flow, managing family living expenses and goal setting. The course includes three hours of short video content and 1 1/2 hours of bonus content. The cost is $100 for education only or $300 if the participant wishes to receive Farm Service Agency borrower’s training financial credit.
The Risk Management on the Farm course is a five-part series covering costs of production, crop insurance, crop marketing, farm programs and cow-calf risk management. The course includes more than 4 1/2 hours of video content. The cost is $100 for education only.
To register, click here and select the course of interest. Those who register by May 15 qualify for a $25 discount off the education-only prices. For the finances course, the coupon code to use is EP2VC5. For the risk management course, the code is RSKMGMTFM25. For questions, contact Robin Reid at robinreid@ksu.edu or 785-532-0964.
