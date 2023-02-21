The conflict over right-to-repair is heating up. On Feb. 13, the Department of Justice sided with farmers against farm-equipment maker John Deere in a “statement of interest” it filed in an antitrust lawsuit being filed against the agricultural equipment maker by Forest River Farms and 15 others.

The class action suit was originally filed on Jan. 12, 2020, by Forest River Farms, Forest River, North Dakota, owned by Robert Blair. His suit was later joined by farmers in Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Alabama. The suits were consolidated at the request of John Deere. All the plaintiffs claim that John Deere’s policies on the repairing of its equipment violate the Sherman Antitrust Act and seek damages for farmers who paid for repairs from John Deere dealers beginning on Jan. 12, 2018, to the present.

