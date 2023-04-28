IMG_1807.jpeg

A male lesser prairie-chicken on a lek on private land in Gove County, Kansas. (Photo courtesy of Cristina Janney.)

The prairie was still asleep when I drug my blurry-eyed self and camera gear out of a van onto a pasture in Gove County.

Our instructions indicated we should follow the stacks of cow pies to the lek—mating grounds for prairie chickens—usually used year after year.

IMG_1876.jpeg

A male and female lesser prairie-chicken take on a lek on private land in Gove County, Kansas. (Photo courtesy of Cristina Janney.)
IMG_1987.jpeg

Two male lesser prairie-chickens on a lek on private land in Gove County, Kansas. (Photo courtesy of Cristina Janney.)

