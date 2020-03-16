John Deere has updated its lineup of 7R tractors for model year 2020. Seven models are available from 210 to 330 horsepower and provide the size and horsepower options for diversified crop and livestock producers, commercial hay growers and transport operations. To enhance operator comfort, John Deere added an all-new cab. An automotive-inspired interior surrounds the operator and provides wide-open access to controls. Customers can choose from three Comfort and Convenience cab packages including Select, Premium and Ultimate. The Ultimate cab includes an exclusive new leather seat with electronic adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage features, smartphone integration with a 6.5-inch touchscreen display and multi-speaker system. Three visibility packages are offered. A smooth-shifting e23 PowerShift transmission is standard and can handle sudden, high-torque power loads while maintaining responsive, quick and smooth shifts. Three modes of operation can automate gear selection and RPMs to keep the desired ground speed maintained based on load. Or, customers can choose the optional Infinitely Variable Transmission. When customers equip a 7R tractor with the IVT and add the optional CommandPRO, they gain powerful, smooth, efficient tractor control. The ergonomic CommandPRO multi-function control lever puts tractor speed, direction and implement control in the palm of the operator’s hand. Eleven reconfigurable buttons can be customized to fit the work being done. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.JohnDeere.com.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.