Utility vehicle owners need dependable, durable and easy-to-use vehicles to get the job done on the farm, ranch or yard. To address this need, John Deere is updating its line of Gator utility vehicles. Operators will find the updated units include new automotive-like features that make the vehicles easier to operate and provide improved control in a variety of terrain. When operators take a seat in a 2021 UV, they’ll notice the improved instrument cluster on the dashboard. The new instrument cluster provides more information at a glance, including gear position, fuel level, differential lock and, on some models, an RPM readout and service interval indicator. The HPX Work Series, Mid-Size XUVs, and Full-Size XUVs, offer an integrated park position and improved shift pattern. The updated units also feature instant four-wheel drive that’s engaged with the flip of a switch to power through tough conditions and provide more control when going downhill. The power steering on the Gator XUV M and R models provide smoother steering and better control on all terrains. The versatility of these vehicles is enhanced by a full range of over 100 attachments, including sprayers, snow blades and winches to help get any job done. The units are available in green, olive and new for model-year ’21 will be TrueTimber camo. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.JohnDeere.com.
