John Deere has updated its 6R tractor lineup and added the new 6R140 and 6R165 models. The 6R140 gives customers a fourth choice in the 110-to 140-horsepower small-frame class while the 6R165 adds a third model to the mid-frame lineup of 145- to165-horsepower tractors.
With power bulge and Intelligent Power Management, the 6R 140 and 6R 165 tractors deliver up to 166 and 212 maximum horsepower in tough conditions such as heavy transport, PTO, or hydraulic applications. An optional new John Deere Loader Technology Package is ideal for feeding livestock or using pallet forks. The package includes reconfigurable loader control handle with an integrated reverser so operators can set their preferences and manage the direction of the tractor at the touch of a button.
When equipped with the optional large hydraulic pump, cycle times are improved compared to previous models and help operators do more work in less time. The Loader Technology Package includes a Dynamic Weighing System, along with Level to Horizon and Return to Position features.
For more information, see a dealer or visit www.JohnDeere.com.
