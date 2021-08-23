John Deere has made several key updates for model year 2022 S series combines, while celebrating 75 years of manufacturing and selling self-propelled combines. To recognize the historic milestone, a 75th anniversary decal will be applied to each new combine leaving the factory.
Several new factory-installed options are available to order for the S series. These options include: Automation Activation 4.0 with Generation 4 Machine Sync and AutoPath; new LED lighting packages, which are the same lights offered on the larger X series combines; factory-installed, flat-tooth comb chaffer (formerly high-performance chaffer) are available for S and X series; three new residue management offerings that include extra-fine cut chopper for S780 and S790 combines; advanced PowerCast tailboard with deluxe residue management for soybeans; premium residue management that includes the tough crop kit; remote grease line for the combine’s final drives; the Kondex Max thresh/small wire/large wire configurations.
For small grains growers who need to harvest pulses in their crop rotations, John Deere now offers the robust Kondex all-crop concave configuration. The Kondex concave is ideal for high-speed harvesting as it maximizes material-on-material threshing to keep the rotor full while moving through the field. Also new in in 2022 are updates to the John Deere front-end equipment offerings.
For more information, see a dealer or visit www.JohnDeere.com.
