To further enhance the automation, documentation, functionality and security of its Generation 4 4600 CommandCenter and 4640 Universal Displays, John Deere, Olathe, Kansas, has released its 19-1 software update. This latest software release includes a higher level of automation activation that enables the company’s Machine Sync harvest automation functionality on the Gen 4 platform for tractors and combines. With the 19-1 software update, Gen 4 Displays now show area remaining and estimated time to completion for many field operations. It also doubles the number of legend colors on the display so operators can view yield, prescriptions and as-applied maps in much greater detail when viewed on the display or in the John Deere Operations Center. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.JohnDeere.com.
