John Deere, Olathe, Kansas, was presented with an AE50 Award for outstanding innovations that improve production agriculture by the American Society of Agricultureal and Biological Engineers for its 700FD HydraFlex Draper that now comes standard with a dual-position drum. This allows the operator to select an upper or lower setting, equivalent to a 40.6-centimeter (16-inch) drum and 35.6-centimeter (14-inch) drum, respectively. All 700FD Draper Platforms ship from the factory with the drum in the 40.6-centimeter (16-inch) position, which is the standard position. For bushy crops, such as canola, putting the drum in the upper position will allow a greater throughput. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.JohnDeere.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.