Designed with the operator in mind, the new John Deere 3D series compact utility tractors, including the 3025D, 3035D and 3043D models, are equipped with a gear-drive transmission and available in three horsepower offerings, the 3D series tractors are designed to tackle everything from pulling and hauling to cutting and tilling. The 3D series features three horsepower levels: 25, 35 and 43 and a hauling capacity of 4,000 pounds. One of the most notable features is the gear-driven transmission, with two ranges and four speeds each, offering a total of eight in forward and reverse. The location of the fender-mounted gear shift lever provides comfort and enhanced control by avoiding the awkward movement of shifting gears between the knees. The rugged drivetrain and heavyduty components such as a large spiral bevel gear provide maximum durability and increase torque and power to the ground. A long wheelbase and wide stance increases machine stability and provides a smooth ride, even over the toughest of terrains. The 3D was designed to offer smooth steering with a tight turning radius and hydrostatic steering system that allows for consistent maneuverability with minimal effort required by the operator. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.JohnDeere.com.
