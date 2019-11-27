New to the John Deere round baler lineup for 2020 are the C451R and C461R combination round balers designed to help producers more efficiently cut, bale and wrap all types of forage for higher quality feed. The combination balers use the John Deere V-Series Variable-Chamber Baler with 7-foot wide pickup and MaxiCut precutter with up to 25 knives to size the length of cut, depending on operator preference. Two levers on the side of the baler give the operator the ability to engage one of two knife banks, or both, to achieve the desired length of cut. The high-capacity feeding system features a large-diameter, fully integrated converging auger to ensure smooth, consistent flow of all types and condition of forages—from light straw to heavy, dense high-moisture alfalfa to tough cover crops—into the MaxD bale chamber. This results in more uniform bale size and density for improved storage and handling. Thanks to a lightweight, collapsing tailgate and moving side panels, bales can be released from the bale chamber to the transfer table for wrapping in less than 5 seconds. In fact, bales can be ejected from the bale chamber, wrapped and delivered to the ground in 37 seconds, allowing operators to spend more time harvesting the field. For more information, see a dealer or visit www. JohnDeere.com.
