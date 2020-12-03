Deere & Company recently announced further commitment to Farm Rescue, a nonprofit partner, by hosting a virtual country music benefit on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. EST. Since its inception in 2005, Farm Rescue has helped hundreds of farmers suffering from major illness, injury or natural disaster to plant, hay or harvest their crop.
Today, among the U.S. population of 330 million, there are 3.4 million farmers—just one percent of the population. Those few rise to the challenge of providing food for each of us every day. On average, each farm feeds 166 people, so even one missed planting season or one missed harvest due to an unexpected event has a ripple effect.
Farm Rescue does just what its name implies. When a farmer faces an unforeseen crisis, the organization and its volunteers step in to help farmers get their crops planted or harvested, ensuring food on tables across the country, and the livelihood of that family. Farm Rescue’s mission is more important today than ever.
“The impact of COVID-19 has been felt by everyone throughout the country and around the world. Farmers are no exception,” says Bill Gross, president and founder of Farm Rescue, which provides the necessary farm equipment and volunteer manpower to farmers in need. “COVID highlights the vulnerability of family farms—when something unpredicted happens, not only is the family carrying that health burden, but also the pressure to produce, and the stresses of maintaining a viable operation.” The Farm Must Go On by John Deere virtual benefit concert, open to the general public, will honor how innovative, industrious, and resilient farmers are—a side most have never seen—while shining a spotlight on all that they do for our country.
“John Deere and Farm Rescue share something special—our work is driven by a commitment to empower the livelihoods of farmers. For John Deere, it’s about the machines, technologies and services that enable farmers to become more profitable and sustainable, despite the challenges and uncertainty they face,” says Nate Clark, president of the John Deere Foundation. “For Farm Rescue, it’s providing a rich system of support including machines and volunteers that lend a hand when farmers and their families face an unexpected situation that threatens their very livelihoods.
“We are excited to host this event which allows us to celebrate and amplify the important work of farmers, their families, and Farm Rescue,” added Clark.
The experience will broadcast live from the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville featuring a musical lineup of Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton, Travis Denning and Tyler Farr. It will be live streamed on YouTube, at no cost to viewers. Donations are encouraged. For more information on how to livestream the concert, as well as to make a donation and support farmers in need, visit TheFarmMustGoOn.com.
