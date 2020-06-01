Adding AutoTrac guidance to a variety of non-guidance-ready machine platforms is now easier and less expensive with John Deere AutoTrac Controller 300. This new universal after-market steering kit gives producers the benefits of integrated AutoTrac precision guidance with no impact on operator ergonomics and no steering wheel modifications. John Deere AutoTrac Controller 300 is a dealer-installed kit that is easy to set up, calibrate and maintain with no modifications needed to the original steering wheel or operator area. It utilizes proven hydraulic and electrical components thatprovide quick guidance line acquisition with the feel and function of a fully integrated system. AutoTrac Controller 300 is an economical guidance solution for a wide variety of non-guidance equipped machines with single-point steering, including utility and row-crop tractors in two-wheel drive, four-wheel drive and articulated configurations. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.JohnDeere.com.
