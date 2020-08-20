John Deere has announced it has enhanced the integrated technology of its new 5R and 6M utility tractors to give customers a cost-effective way to view AutoTrac Automated Guidance System information without having to purchase a separate display.
AutoTrac enables hands-free steering of the tractor by using GPS coordinates to control the tractor. Whether it's used for mowing, spraying or doing other fieldwork, this new addition can help operators make precise passes and feel less tired after a long day. John Deere 5R or 6M tractors can be ordered with an AutoTrac guidance screen built into the tractor's corner-post display. Once a John Deere StarFire receiver is added, AutoTrac activation is completed, and the setup process is finished, operators can start using hands-free steering.
New updates for 5R tractors also include an optional 16/16 CommandQuad Automatic Transmission that automatically selects the ideal gear and engine speed for optimal fuel efficiency. Category II hook-style draft links and center link are another new option that provides convenient implement hookup without the need for a quick hitch. A new premium John Deere Infinitely Variable Transmission can now be added to select 6M tractors for customers who demand precise speed control or who prefer an automatic transmission.
For more information, see a dealer or visit www.JohnDeere.com.
