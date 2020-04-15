Nothing runs like a Deere—especially when the country is need of quality equipment. Although the Moline Seeding Group in Moline, Illinois, are accustomed to building planting equipment and precision agriculture solutions, the employees have switched gears and are now making 225,000 protective face shields to aid in the need for more personal protective equipment, or PPE, for the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Deere & Co., the face shields will be distributed by factories in Deere’s network to meet immediate needs of health care workers in their communities.
“We knew that we needed to do more to help the true heroes in the fight against this virus: the front-line health care workers," said David Ottavianelli, Deere director of strategic projections and labor relations. “Our employees wanted to do more for the local community, and we could not be not prouder of their actions. They are the real stars.”
According to John Deere, the first 25,000 face shields, which are currently underway, will be delivered to 16 Deere factories in eight states as well as the company’s U.S. Deere-Hitachi factory for local distribution.
Lacey Newlin can be reached at 580-748-1892 or lnewlin@hpj.com.
