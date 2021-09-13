On Sept. 12 a fire forced JBS to halt its beef processing and fabrication the next day at its plant in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Media reports indicate that part of the roof of the beef plant caught fire on Sept. 12. The beef plant, 556 S. Stuhr Road, is the community’s largest employer.
A note was posted on JBS Grand Island Beef's Facebook page that read, “As of this time fabrication and slaughter A and B shift will not be working September 13, 2021 we will post updates as soon as possible.”
The fire remains under investigation.
Another beef plant was also impacted by a disruption in the state, according to media reports. Tyson Fresh Meats, Dakota City, Nebraska, had a brief shutdown on Sept. 13 when a computer glitch caused lines to stop early for several hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.